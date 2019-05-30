Tornado season in overdrive: What’s behind the extreme weather hitting the Midwest?

(CBS) — What started off as nothing more than an average tornado season has leaped into overdrive these past few weeks. Coupled with historic flooding in the nation’s middle and all-time record-shattering heat in the Southeast, this extreme weather is being driven by an extremely amplified pattern — a pattern which bears the fingerprints of both natural climate fluctuations and global warming.

For the year so far, we are closing in on 1,000 tornado reports across the nation (960 as of May 28). That’s more than 200 ahead of normal pace. Even for what is considered the heart of tornado season, the past 30 days has been exceptionally busy with over 500 tornado reports.

For the past few weeks, an abnormally large and prolonged cool pool of air has been locked in over the Southwest. These western U.S. dips in the jet stream, called “troughs,” are a main ingredient in every severe weather season because they eject energy into the Plains states; that energy mixes with warmth and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to spawn severe weather.

In recent weeks this pattern has been magnified for a few reasons. This amplification does not exist in isolation — the complex web of weather is interconnected all around the globe. Meteorologists call these links “teleconnections.”

