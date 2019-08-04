Topps Calls MLB All-Star Game MVP Shane Bieber ‘Justin’ on Baseball Card

(CNN) — Whoops.

Cleveland pitcher and All-Star Game MVP Shane Bieber shares a last name with famous pop singer Justin Bieber, and Topps accidentally confused the two on the back of the pitcher’s baseball card.

Bieber-the pitcher, not the singer-took the mistake in stride:

Shane Bieber has had fun with his famous last name before, writing “Not Justin” on the back of his jersey during 2018’s Players Weekend, per ESPN.com. He’s also having a solid season, going 10-4 with a 3.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 174 strikeouts.

But no matter how well he pitches, there will always be at least one Bieber a bit more famous.