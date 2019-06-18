Topeka police apologize for Father’s Day tweet encouraging people to turn in dads with warrants

FILE – This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter said Thursday April 4, 2019, it has stopped blocking French government ads calling on people to vote after it came under fire from authorities for being overzealous in applying a law aimed at banning fake […]

TOPEKA, Ka. (FOX) — Police in Topeka, Kan., apologized Monday for posting a Father’s Day message on Twitter that encouraged citizens to turn in fathers with outstanding arrest warrants.

“Does your child’s father have warrants?” the Sunday morning tweet read. “Is he carrying around any drugs? Has he been committing any crimes? Want to give him a Father’s Day he’ll never forget? Call TPD and we’ll help your family make a memory that will last a lifetime.”

The tweet was deleted soon after it was published.

