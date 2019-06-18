Topeka police apologize for Father’s Day tweet encouraging people to turn in dads with warrants

TOPEKA, Ka. (FOX) — Police in Topeka, Kan., apologized Monday for posting a Father’s Day message on Twitter that encouraged citizens to turn in fathers with outstanding arrest warrants.
“Does your child’s father have warrants?” the Sunday morning tweet read. “Is he carrying around any drugs? Has he been committing any crimes? Want to give him a Father’s Day he’ll never forget? Call TPD and we’ll help your family make a memory that will last a lifetime.”
The tweet was deleted soon after it was published.
