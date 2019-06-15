Top African wildlife park reports full year with no elephant poaching

FILE – In this March 3, 2013 file photo elephants drink water in the Chobe National Park in Botswana. Botswana’s government says it has lifted its ban on elephant hunting, a decision that is likely to bring protests from wildlife protection groups. (AP Photo/Charmaine Noronha, File)

(CBS) — The elephants at one of Africa’s largest wildlife preserves have gone a year without being killed by poachers. The Niassa reserve in Mozambique had fewer than 2,000 elephants remaining one year ago due to elephants being hunted; an estimated 4,000 elephants are now in the reserve.

Policies enacted by the Mozambique government have allowed the elephant population to drastically rebound. This includes the introduction of a dedicated police force, more assertive patrolling and response by air, according to the New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society, which manages the reserve with Mozambique’s government and several other partners.

“It is a remarkable achievement,” Wildlife Conservation Society country director James Bampton told The Associated Press.

“The new rapid intervention police force is an elite unit that is better-armed than the reserve’s normal rangers,” Bampton said, adding that no “bad incidents” were reported in Niassa.

This quick intervention strategy allows the force to rapidly arrest any suspected poachers. “Just being caught with a firearm is considered intent to illegal hunting,” with a maximum prison sentence of 16 years, Bampton said.

To read the rest of the story, click here.