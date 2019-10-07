Tooth Wizard visits the Greenwood Laboratory School to share healthy dental habits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Delta Dental Tooth Wizard and his nemesis Plaque Man are touring the Ozarks to share healthy dental habits.

On Monday, the two shared these health tips at the Greenwood Laboratory School.

The two are part of the Delta Dental of Missouri’s Land of Smiles touring educational program. The program puts on an interactive show that teaches students the importance of brushing and flossing properly, visiting the dentist and eating right to keep their teeth and body healthy.

“It’s a beautiful mission that I’m glad to be apart of because I’m helping a lot of children to not have to deal with tooth problems or gum diseases or anything of that nature in their future,” says the Tooth Wizard.

Below are more dates and locations of the tour:

Monday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. – Rountree Elementary; 1333 East Grand Street; Springfield, MO

Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 9 & 9:45 a.m. – Joe D. Esther Elementary; 1200 Clark Street; Lebanon, MO

Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. – Pleasant View Elementary – Springfield; 2210 East State Highway AA; Springfield, MO

Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. – Disney Elementary; 4100 South Fremont Avenue; Springfield, MO

Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9:15 a.m. – Ash Grove Elementary; 100 North Maple Lane; Ash Grove, MO

Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. – Pate Early Childhood Center; 400 Terrace Drive; Aurora, MO

Monday, Nov. 18 at 8:30 a.m. – Weaver Elementary; 1461 North Douglas Avenue, Springfield, MO

Monday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. – Sunshine Elementary; 421 East Sunshine Street, Springfield, MO

To learn more, click here.