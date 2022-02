SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has tweeted, asking the public for information about a missing toddler who has not been seen since December 10, 2021.

Neiko Stoneroad is two years old. He is white and has blonde hair and brown eyes. he was last seen at 1887 North Broadway Street in Springfield.

If anyone has information regarding Neiko Stoneroad’s whereabouts, please contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810. pic.twitter.com/y6O4B44Mzg — MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) February 4, 2022

