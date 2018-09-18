Today’s Top Medical Stories for September 18, 2018

News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:
Today_s_Top_Medical_Stories_for_Septembe_0_20180918140020

A new analysis finds 1 in 11 high school students across the country used cannabis in e-cigarettes in 

Doctors in Hong Kong warn pregnant women gaining *too much* or even too little weight and may negatively impact their children at age seven.  

Researchers tracking more than 900 women found heavier moms had larger children with higher risks of extra body fat and elevated blood pressure.  While offspring from underweight moms also faced an increased risk of high blood pressure and poor blood sugar control. 

And pure rest may not be best when it comes to recovering from a brain injury. A new study from Lumbia University involving lab mice found activity was actually more helpful for bouncing back after brain trauma.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Don't Miss