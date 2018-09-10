Today’s Top Medical Stories for September 10, 2018

Having a conversation with your toddler can benefit the child later in life. A new study in the journal Pediatrics finds adult conversation with a 18-24 month old leads to better language and cognitive skills during school age years.

Regular exercise and a healthy diet can reduce the need for blood pressure medication for some people. That’s the message from new research at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Findings show just 16 weeks of lifestyle changes can greatly decrease the number of patients who need medicine to control hyper-tension.

And another study looking at high blood pressure finds home monitoring helps keep it in check and saves medical costs. Researchers in Texas say more doctors need to include home montoring in treatment plans to manage high blood pressure.