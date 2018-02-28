Today’s Top Medical News – February 28, 2018

New data on the possible link between varicose veins and blood clots. And the new IV fluid practice that could save thousands of lives.

A new landmark study is encouraging a major change in how millions of patients receive intravenous fluids. Doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center say giving patients IV’s containing balanced fluids instead of the usual saline could save tens of thousands of lives every year.

Doctors in China report varicose veins may be associated with an increased risk of developing blood clots linked to deep vein thrombosis or DVT. Researchers tracked more than 200,000 patients and say more study is needed.

And doctors in Norway warn that pregnant women taking a common diabetes medication may be putting their children at a higher risk for weight problems. Mothers who took Metformin were reported more likely to have children who were obese or overweight by age four.



(Nikki Battiste, CBS News)