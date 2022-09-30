SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today is the last day to cash in on a new tax refund in Missouri.

Missouri is offering a gas tax refund after increasing its tax by 2.5 cents in the past year. This is scheduled to increase every year over the next three years.

Most Missouri drivers are eligible for this tax refund, but if you do not send in the 4923-H form by today, you could miss out on getting some cash back in your pockets.

To receive the tax refund, you must submit the 4923-H form and include your vehicle identification number, the date of the sale of the car, and your name and address, along with the seller’s name and address.

Next, gather all of your receipts from Missouri gas stations between October 2021 and June 2022 to support your claim for the refund.

However, there is a way for you to upload your receipts so you do not have to carry the receipt physically. You can download the NoMOGasTax app and the app will keep track of all of your receipts once you upload the information.

Once you complete the claim and are approved you will get 25 cents for every gallon of gas you purchased.

The current state gas tax is 19.5 cents and will go up 2.5 cents every year until it reaches 29.5 cents in July 2025.

Anyone who is interested in getting a refund will have to file a claim each year between July 1 and Sept. 30.