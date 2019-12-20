Tobacco purchasing age could be raised nationwide

U.S. — A new law would raise the national minimum smoking age from 18 to 21 in the U.S.

The bill was passed in the Senate yesterday as part of an effort to combat the youth vaping epidemic.

The legislation would ban anyone under 21 from buying any form of tobacco products including e-cigarettes.

President Trump is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days.

It would take effect next September.

This is already the case in Springfield.

Over the summer, city leaders voted on an ordinance that said stores in Springfield city limits are not allowed to sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.