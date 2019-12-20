Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

Tobacco purchasing age could be raised nationwide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. — A new law would raise the national minimum smoking age from 18 to 21 in the U.S.

The bill was passed in the Senate yesterday as part of an effort to combat the youth vaping epidemic.

The legislation would ban anyone under 21 from buying any form of tobacco products including e-cigarettes.

President Trump is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days.

It would take effect next September.

This is already the case in Springfield.

Over the summer, city leaders voted on an ordinance that said stores in Springfield city limits are not allowed to sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Daybreak Christmas Card Submission

Daybreak Christmas Card

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women KRBK

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories