Tkachuk brothers share first All-Star Game in their hometown

Ottawa Senators’ Brady Tkachuk, left, and his brother Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk watch the Skills Competition, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Brady Tkachuk, a 20-year-old forward for the Ottawa Senators, was planning to watch his older brother, Matthew, represent the Calgary Flames in the NHL All-Star Game.

Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk wears a St. Louis Cardinals jersey during the Skills Competition shooting stars event, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

But Toronto’s Auston Matthews couldn’t play in the game due to injury, and Brady was chosen as his replacement.

The NHL’s All-Star Weekend has become a family reunion for the Tkachuk brothers, who are playing in their first All-Star Game.

The brothers grew up in St. Louis, where their father, Keith, played roughly half of his 18-year career.

