Tkachuk brothers share first All-Star Game in their hometown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Brady Tkachuk, a 20-year-old forward for the Ottawa Senators, was planning to watch his older brother, Matthew, represent the Calgary Flames in the NHL All-Star Game.
But Toronto’s Auston Matthews couldn’t play in the game due to injury, and Brady was chosen as his replacement.
The NHL’s All-Star Weekend has become a family reunion for the Tkachuk brothers, who are playing in their first All-Star Game.
The brothers grew up in St. Louis, where their father, Keith, played roughly half of his 18-year career.