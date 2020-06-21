Tiz the Law wins 2020 Belmont Stakes, first leg of the Triple Crown

Tiz the Law (8), with jockey Manny Franco up, crosses the finish line to win the152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(CBS) — Tiz the Law on Saturday won the 152nd annual Belmont Stakes, the first leg in this year’s Triple Crown. Tiz the Law, a heavy favorite coming in, is the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes since 1882.

Tiz the Law sat in third place for much of the race but took the lead coming around the final turn and eventually won by about four lengths. Tiz the Law started the day at 6-5 odds but that shifted to 4-5 shortly before the race began. 82-year-old Barclay Tagg is now the oldest trainer to ever win the Belmont Stakes.

THE NEW YORK HERO!!! TIZ THE LAW AND @jockeyfranco WIN THE $1,000,000 BELMONT STAKES! @nytbreeders pic.twitter.com/2z6SHNeldM — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 20, 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dates and order of the 2020 Triple Crown races have been shifted. The series usually ends with the Belmont Stakes, which was originally scheduled for June 5. Instead, the Kentucky Derby, traditionally the first Triple Crown race, will be next on September 5. The Preakness will be held on Oct. 3.