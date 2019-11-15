‘Tis the Season: Police offer tips for possible holiday crime spike

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Where you see incoming Christmas presents, others see a porch full of lootable new deliveries. Where you see a nice warm car, others see your vacant ride with the keys in the ignition. It’s just how things go this time of year.

“This time of year, we see a lot of different types of crime,” Springfield Police Officer Jacob Boomgaarden says.

Among those varied crimes, Boomgaarden says the most concerning are the “crimes of opportunity”, like burglaries and break-ins.

And while you can’t prevent the behavior of the neighborhood thief, you might be able to keep them from getting what they want.

Boomgaarden says his number one piece of advice is: “Don’t leave anything you can’t afford to lose in your car.”

Beyond that tip, he says you can take a proactive step and make connections with your neighbors.

“A lot of people don’t realize,” he says, “talking to your neighborhood association if you have one, letting them know that this is happening, you may see that there are several others that have occurred within a couple of blocks.”

“Myself as a police area representative, that information is pretty invaluable because I can recommend more patrol in the area or go patrol myself in that area, trying to stop that activity.”

Trending Stories