Tired of seeing this? Here’s some info about the stimulus check process that might give you hope.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– If you’re still waiting for your government-issued stimulus check, you’re maybe familiar with the IRS’s “Get Payment” web tool. Many have turned to the tool to track their absent-but-expected check, only to hit what seems to be a dead end.

It might bring some comfort to know the United States Ways and Means Committee has published a projected timeline for when payments can be expected.

According to the Committee:

About 60 million payments were scheduled to go out in “mid-April (likely, the week of April 13th)” through direct deposit.

Three weeks after the wave of direct deposits, paper checks will be issued. This is expected to occur the week of May 4th.

5 million paper checks will be issued each week for what could take up to 20 weeks.

The checks will be issued in “adjusted gross income order”, meaning those with lower incomes will receive their checks first.

You might also rest easy in knowing that many are finding more luck at IRS.gov.

Where many may have reported the “Payment Status Not Available” page (shown above), some are now being directed to another page (shown below) where they’re able to enter their bank account information and receive their payment through direct deposit.