Tips to keep control of your car in wet weather

It’s been a rainy fall here in the Ozarks and those wet roads pose a real danger.

There are more than 950,000 car accidents every year due to wet pavement, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

But there are ways to make sure you keep control of your car in wet weather.

It’s important to remember to never drive through floodwater.

Even if you’re being careful, hydroplaning is also a concern.

If this happens, Jacob Thompson with the Fayetteville, Arkansas Fire Department has some advice.

“Keep the wheel straight and don’t try to make any sudden turns,” Thompson said. “Try to slow down but don’t put the brakes on.”

Another big thing to remember: Your visibility is reduced when it rains and drivers should stay alert.

If the rain gets too intense, pull over to a safe area and just wait for the conditions to clear up.