SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dr. Laura Waters, a pediatrician at Mercy, is giving parents some tips to make travel a little easier.
Traveling by airplane:
- Allow extra time to get through security, especially when traveling with young children.
- Strollers can be brought through airport security and gate checked to make travel with small children easier
- Talk to your children about the security screening process before coming to the airport.
International travel
- If traveling internationally, check with your doctor to see if your child might need additional vaccines or preventive medication and make sure your child is up-to-date on routine vaccinations.
Traveling by car
- Always use a car seat for infants and young children. Use a rear-facing car seat as long as possible, until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by the car seat manufacturer. Once your child has outgrown the rear-facing height or weight limit, she should ride in a forward-facing car seat.
- All children under 13 years of age should ride in the rear seat of vehicles.
- Pack a bag of toys and snacks to keep your child occupied during the ride.
- Plan to stop driving and give yourself and your child a break about every two hours