SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dr. Laura Waters, a pediatrician at Mercy, is giving parents some tips to make travel a little easier.

Traveling by airplane:

  • Allow extra time to get through security, especially when traveling with young children.
  • Strollers can be brought through airport security and gate checked to make travel with small children easier
  • Talk to your children about the security screening process before coming to the airport.

International travel

  • If traveling internationally, check with your doctor to see if your child might need additional vaccines or preventive medication and make sure your child is up-to-date on routine vaccinations.

Traveling by car

  • Always use a car seat for infants and young children. Use a rear-facing car seat as long as possible, until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by the car seat manufacturer. Once your child has outgrown the rear-facing height or weight limit, she should ride in a forward-facing car seat.
  • All children under 13 years of age should ride in the rear seat of vehicles.
  • Pack a bag of toys and snacks to keep your child occupied during the ride.
  • Plan to stop driving and give yourself and your child a break about every two hours