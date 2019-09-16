Timeout: California’s bill on paying college athletes

Let’s talk about California passing a bill that would pay collegiate athletes for the schools using their names and likeness.

I never thought I would be on the side of the NCAA.

But times they are changing.

If the bill become law, then athletes in California could get a check because the quarterback’s Jersey is on sale in the bookstore.

This is a clear violation of NCAA rules.

California his hoping this bill will force the NCAA to change its rules on paying players.

If passed, the law would wreck the NCAA and forever change college athletics.

Do you think California cares if a female soccer player at a D3 school gets paid?

No, it just wants to kill the NCAA.

In my opinion, if these bills pass, the power five schools will spin-off in their own athletic organization, and the rest of collegiate sports will slowly wither away.

The current NCAA policy may not be perfect, but it’s a lot better then states like California trying to bully the rest of the nation.

What do you think? Do you support California’s bill to play college players?

