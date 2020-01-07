TIMELINE: What we know about the case of the missing south Austin mom and baby

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A baby was found at a Harris County home late Thursday night, and the body of her mother, Heidi Broussard, was discovered in a car nearby as authorities were investigating their disappearance, according to NBC News.

Broussard and her daughter Margo Carey had been missing since Thursday, Dec. 12. Margo, who was born Nov. 26, turned three weeks old Tuesday.

Full Coverage

The Timeline

What We Know About Heidi and Margo

Heidi was 33 years old.

Margo is three weeks old.

According to her Facebook page, Heidi worked as a server at a Cracker Barrel in Buda.

A photo provided by APD of Heidi at Cowan Elementary on the day of her disappearance shows what police believed she was wearing when she was last seen.

Most recent photo of Broussard provided by APD.

The Investigation