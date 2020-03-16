Timeline: shots fired calls leading up to the shooting that killed an SPD officer

Sound in the video from Springfield police is courtesy of Broadcastify.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Call logs from the Springfield Police Department detail what investigators believe are the gunman’s moves around Southeast Springfield.

These are moves that would eventually kill five people, including Springfield Police Officer Chris Walsh, three civilians, and the suspect from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

11:24 p.m.

Two calls of shots fired near Battlefield and Lone Pine made.

11:31 p.m.

Springfield police get two more calls about gunshots north on S. Ingram Mill.

11:32 p.m.

Another call comes in, near the same area on Highway 65 and Sunshine Street.

Police believe, the gunman heads farther north, as officers are responding to the first two areas with reported gunshots.

11:43 p.m.

A check of well-being is requested at E. Chestnut Expressway and Prince Lane.

11:46 p.m.

Police direct their response to the Kum & Go

This is where Springfield Police Officer Chris Walsh, three other victims, and then the suspect all lose their lives.

