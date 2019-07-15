Time out: Dan Lucy talks about the St. Louis Cardinals

For a time out, lets talk about the St. Louis Cardinals.

Can Mike Shildt and his rebirds win the NL central and make the playoffs?

I think St Louis can win the central, but they need to make some drastic moves, now.

Major League Baseball’s new trade deadline is July 31st.

That’s the last day to make a deal.

Currently, the Cardinals are three games behind the Cubs in the National League Central.

They can easily catch the Cubs and win the central, but they need a couple of big pieces.

At least one starting pitcher, bullpen help wouldn’t hurt and some offense.

If the Cardinals are going to go all in on this season, they’re going to have to deal some of their younger talented prospects.

Hey Cardinal nation, are you willing to trade away Dylan Carlton who’s lighting it up here in Springfield?

How about Nolan Gorman, he’s baseball’s top rated third base prospect who’s clobbering the ball at Palm Beach?

How about Tyler O’Neill or Michael Wacha from the Big League Club?

I think the cards can still make a run, but they will need to deal some talent.

What do you think?

Should the Cardinals wheel and deal to make the playoffs this season?

