Tim Rosenbury to continue serving Springfield with new city job

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Tim Rosenbury has been a vital part in the Queen City from creating an architecture firm to serving as school board president with Springfield Public Schools.

Now, Rosenbury will soon begin a new job with the City of Springfield.

The job title: Director of Quality of Place Initiatives

What does that mean?

“I will be responsible for leading and directing the design of environments in the public realm, sponsored by the city, that involves a certain amount of human interface beyond driving your car,” Rosenbury says.

He will start this new position on March 2nd. His first two projects are the Grant Avenue Parkway and the daylighting of Jordan Valley Creek throughout Downtown Springfield, he will also be working closely with the Forward SGF comprehensive plan.

Tim says the idea of the position is to make sure that Springfield is a good steward of design and a good steward of the money that is being invested by the public so that we have a lasting infrastructure.

One of the primary missions Tim says he wants to solve is, what does it mean to be a city in the Ozarks?

“Do we go back to our rural roots, or do we instead find a way to have outdoors everywhere within an urban environment and find that sweet and sour relationship between nature and the built environment,” says Rosenbury.

He says that would make Springfield the best of both worlds.

Tim goes on to talk about his past job, architect and partner at BRP, he was involved with projects for places where people gather, he wants to continue that work but on a civic scale.

In a press release from the city, City Manager Jason Gage said, “We think we may be among the first cities in the country to create a ‘director of quality of place initiatives’ position and we are confident that Tim will help us collectively transform our community into an even more highly desired place to live, work and visit. He will be an asset to our nationally accredited Public Works team and other City departments as we move forward.”

The press release states Rosenbury will be paid $115,000 yearly and will be a member of the City’s Leadership Team, reporting to the City Managers’ Office. The city’s general fund funds the position. His office is located on the 4th floor of the Busch Municipal Building.

“I really see this job as just being one more step in providing community service. It’s that kind of attitude that I’ve already observed in the people that I talked to at the city that will be my coworkers. It’s a dedicated group that is really focused on making Springfield the best it can be,” he says.

Tim has served as the Springfield Public School Board President for six years, and come April; he will no longer be in that position.