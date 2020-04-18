“Tiger King” rescues find home at Turpentine Creek

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The popular Netflix series “Tiger King” captivated millions, but what happened to the animals involved when Joe Exotic went to jail?

Turpentine Creek in Eureka Springs aims to be one of many rescues that answers that question and saves animals bred at Joe Exotic’s facility.

Currently, 14 of the rescue’s tigers were bred by Joe Exotic with all but 5 being born at Joe’s facility during the filming of the “Tiger King.”

In a blog post, officials at Turpentine Creek detail the rescue of the 14 tigers and note that these are only their most recent rescues – many of Turpentine’s older and deceased animals were born at Joe’s and sold to road-side zoos and private owners and eventually rescued.

Officials with the creek say that most of the “Tiger King” survivors are doing well despite their health issues due to malnutrition and inbreeding by following a good diet and taking