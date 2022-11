SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The popular Broadway show ‘Hamilton’ will be performed at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

‘Hamilton’ will be performed from Feb 22 to March 5, 2023. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Tickets to the show will be made available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. People interested in purchasing a ticket can buy them at the Hammons Hall website or Missouri State Tix.