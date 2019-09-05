Thursday, September 5 Morning Forecast

Our cold front has stalled across southwest Missouri. This is letting a more comfortable, pleasant air mass spill in for the northeast Ozarks this morning, while communities to the southwest are still pretty warm and humid.

This is leading to a range of temperatures this morning, more comfortable 60’s northeast, warmer 70’s southwest.

This front will push back to the northeast today, bringing that warm, humid air mass in play for everyone. Expect highs to push back towards 90 degrees. Add the humidity and it will feel closer to 100 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated!

Skies stay mostly sunny with high pressure in place, no rain is expected as the front moves through.

We stay mostly clear, warm, and muggy tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Much of the same tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot, and humid — highs int he lower 90’s will feel closer to 100 degrees.

We stay summery and quiet through the weekend with highs in the lower 90’s feeling closer to 100 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

On Sunday, we’ll get clipped by a weak disturbance to the north, an isolated shower/ storm will be possible in central Missouri. Otherwise, expect a sunny and quiet weekend.

An isolated storm looks possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but even then, most locations stay dry, sunny, and hot.