Thursday, September 5 Morning Forecast

Our cold front has stalled across southwest Missouri. This is letting a more comfortable, pleasant air mass spill in for the northeast Ozarks this morning, while communities to the southwest are still pretty warm and humid.

This is leading to a range of temperatures this morning, more comfortable 60’s northeast, warmer 70’s southwest.

This front will push back to the northeast today, bringing that warm, humid air mass in play for everyone. Expect highs to push back towards 90 degrees. Add the humidity and it will feel closer to 100 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated!

Skies stay mostly sunny with high pressure in place, no rain is expected as the front moves through.

We stay mostly clear, warm, and muggy tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Much of the same tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot, and humid — highs int he lower 90’s will feel closer to 100 degrees.

We stay summery and quiet through the weekend with highs in the lower 90’s feeling closer to 100 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

On Sunday, we’ll get clipped by a weak disturbance to the north, an isolated shower/ storm will be possible in central Missouri. Otherwise, expect a sunny and quiet weekend.

An isolated storm looks possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but even then, most locations stay dry, sunny, and hot.

Fair

Springfield

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
69°F Clear
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fog

Branson

72°F Fog Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
69°F Clear
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fog

Harrison

70°F Fog Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
70°F Clear
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

89° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 70°

Friday

91° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 63°

Saturday

86° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 69°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 71°

Monday

92° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 92° 71°

Tuesday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 71°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

6 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
85°

82°

8 PM
Clear
2%
82°

79°

9 PM
Clear
3%
79°

77°

10 PM
Clear
4%
77°

76°

11 PM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
5%
75°

75°

1 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
5%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
5%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
5%
72°

72°

5 AM
Clear
5%
72°

