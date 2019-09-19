Thursday, September 19 Morning Forecast

One more summery day before storm chances and cooler temperatures return

One more summery day today!

Our large area of high pressure that has been keeping us hot and humid stays in control today. Expect another day of mostly sunny skies with highs near-record in the lower 90’s, feeling closer to 100 degrees with the humidity.

Warm and muggy feel continues tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

By tomorrow the high pressure starts to nudge east, opening up the door to let tropical remnants from Imelda, now in Texas, lift north into Arkansas and Missouri. These remnants will generate cloud cover, showers, and storms across the Ozarks by the afternoon. Highs will be much closer to average in the lower 80’s.

By the weekend, a front noses into the Ozarks and stalled. With the tropical remnant moisture lingering, there will be plenty of fuel for showers/ storms and extended cloud cover.

While it won’t be a weekend washout, expect rounds of rain, some locally heavy at times. Since we’ve been so dry, the ground can take/ and needs some rain, so widespread flooding is not a concern for now. Localized flooding may become an issue if heavy rain hits the same spot more than once.

Highs will be closer to average in the lower 80’s.

The front stalls through early next week keeping a chance of storm and seasonal highs.

