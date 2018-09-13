Thursday, September 13 Overnight Forecast

The pattern this week has been stuck in repeat, and it’s the pattern we’ll find into next week. High pressure across the Eastern U.S. that will trap “Florence” in the Southeast this weekend will also keep local weather quiet.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies. Humidity levels are a little higher and this will keep overnight temperatures a little warmer than we’ve seen.

Temperatures will edge a bit higher on Friday, but the overall look of the day will be the same. Sunny skies will give way to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Surface flow will become more northeasterly Saturday and Sunday, and this will help slightly drier and cooler air slip back into the Ozarks. Look for sunny morning conditions to give way to partly cloudy skies both days. Morning temperatures by Sunday and Monday mornings will be a bit cooler, dipping into the mid 60s. Highs will be in the mid-80s. There might be an isolated shower or two Sunday afternoon over the Eastern Ozarks.

Monday through Thursday of next week looks warm and humid. The pattern will remain quiet, but it will be a bit warmer with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Only isolated afternoon shower activity looks possible each day.

A front may try to slip into the area Friday, boosting rain chances. The overall pattern looks like it will remain warm for this time of the year until the last week of the month.