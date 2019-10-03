Thursday, October 3 Morning Forecast

Finally feels like fall today!

A cold front is coming through this morning, we’ve got a few showers to the northwest and temperatures cooling.

I expect the rain to fizzle out by midday, if you haven’t gotten any rain yet, you won’t get any today! Most locations stay dry with this frontal passage.

The temperature tumble will be a much more widespread impact! Much cooler, drier Canadian air is rushing in behind this front. Temperatures could stay in the upper 60’s to the north where more clouds hang around and the cold air arrives first. To the south, expect more sunshine and a lag in the arrival of colder air, highs could still make it into the lower 80’s.

In Springfield, I expect temperatures to cool into the 60’s this morning and then rebound to a high around 70 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler than they were yesterday!

The cooler, drier air settles in place for everyone tonight. Expect clear skies and cool temperatures in the middle 50’s.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful October day! High pressure takes control keeping us mostly sunny and seasonal. Highs will be in the middle 70’s.

By Saturday that high pressure moves to the east, allowing southerly winds to kick across the Ozarks again. That will push highs back into the lower 80’s, on increasing moisture ahead of our next front.

Showers/ storms arrive late afternoon/ evening and linger overnight. We could have a few showers/ storms on Sunday as the front stalls.

When the front clears by Monday, another Canadian high takes control — this time, the air mass is even cooler! Expect highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the upper 40’s through Wednesday! Those would be our coolest overnight lows in months!

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

70° / 54°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 30% 70° 54°

Friday

75° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 75° 57°

Saturday

82° / 56°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 82° 56°

Sunday

70° / 49°
Showers possible
Showers possible 30% 70° 49°

Monday

71° / 47°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 71° 47°

Tuesday

72° / 49°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 72° 49°

Wednesday

74° / 53°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 74° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

9 AM
Showers
40%
65°

65°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
65°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

70°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
62°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
60°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
59°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
59°

58°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
58°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
56°

55°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
55°

55°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
55°

54°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

