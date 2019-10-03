Thursday, October 3 Morning Forecast

A cold front is coming through this morning, we’ve got a few showers to the northwest and temperatures cooling.

I expect the rain to fizzle out by midday, if you haven’t gotten any rain yet, you won’t get any today! Most locations stay dry with this frontal passage.

The temperature tumble will be a much more widespread impact! Much cooler, drier Canadian air is rushing in behind this front. Temperatures could stay in the upper 60’s to the north where more clouds hang around and the cold air arrives first. To the south, expect more sunshine and a lag in the arrival of colder air, highs could still make it into the lower 80’s.

In Springfield, I expect temperatures to cool into the 60’s this morning and then rebound to a high around 70 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler than they were yesterday!

The cooler, drier air settles in place for everyone tonight. Expect clear skies and cool temperatures in the middle 50’s.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful October day! High pressure takes control keeping us mostly sunny and seasonal. Highs will be in the middle 70’s.

By Saturday that high pressure moves to the east, allowing southerly winds to kick across the Ozarks again. That will push highs back into the lower 80’s, on increasing moisture ahead of our next front.

Showers/ storms arrive late afternoon/ evening and linger overnight. We could have a few showers/ storms on Sunday as the front stalls.

When the front clears by Monday, another Canadian high takes control — this time, the air mass is even cooler! Expect highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the upper 40’s through Wednesday! Those would be our coolest overnight lows in months!