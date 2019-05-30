Thursday, May 30 Morning Forecast

Finally quiet today! —

Our cold front that brought strong and severe storms yesterday is exiting to the east this morning. A few showers are lingering in north central Arkansas, but those will clear to the east by 10 AM at the latest.

Quiet weather slides in behind yesterday’s front with mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon. Westerly winds will keep temperatures cooler, with highs closer to average in the middle 70’s.

Mostly clear and pleasant tonight, you could open windows as lows dip into the 50’s!

Quiet again tomorrow with warmer sunshine, highs near 80 degrees.

By Saturday we’ll set up a front to the north. Showers/ storms will be most likely in central Missouri north of HWY 54. One or two of those storms could have large hail.

Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80’s. A spotty storm is possible on Sunday, but again most stay dry with some sunshine and warm lower 80’s.

The jet stream, or path of storminess, sets up across the Ozarks early next week, but this time out of the NW. This gives way to a pattern that is unsettled, but not conducive to organize severe storms. So while we’ll keep a chance of storms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday — storm chances are small with no day a washout. The severe risks also look limited. Highs stay near/ a little above average in the lower 80’s.