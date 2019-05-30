Live Now
Thursday, May 30 Morning Forecast

Finally quiet today! —

Our cold front that brought strong and severe storms yesterday is exiting to the east this morning. A few showers are lingering in north central Arkansas, but those will clear to the east by 10 AM at the latest.

Quiet weather slides in behind yesterday’s front with mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon. Westerly winds will keep temperatures cooler, with highs closer to average in the middle 70’s.

Mostly clear and pleasant tonight, you could open windows as lows dip into the 50’s!

Quiet again tomorrow with warmer sunshine, highs near 80 degrees.

By Saturday we’ll set up a front to the north. Showers/ storms will be most likely in central Missouri north of HWY 54. One or two of those storms could have large hail.

Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80’s. A spotty storm is possible on Sunday, but again most stay dry with some sunshine and warm lower 80’s.

The jet stream, or path of storminess, sets up across the Ozarks early next week, but this time out of the NW. This gives way to a pattern that is unsettled, but not conducive to organize severe storms. So while we’ll keep a chance of storms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday — storm chances are small with no day a washout. The severe risks also look limited. Highs stay near/ a little above average in the lower 80’s.

Fair

Springfield

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
69°F Clear
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fog

Branson

72°F Fog Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
69°F Clear
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fog

Harrison

70°F Fog Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
70°F Clear
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

89° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 70°

Friday

91° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 63°

Saturday

86° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 69°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 71°

Monday

92° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 92° 71°

Tuesday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 71°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

5 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

6 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
79°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
82°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
84°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
85°

82°

8 PM
Clear
2%
82°

79°

9 PM
Clear
3%
79°

77°

10 PM
Clear
4%
77°

76°

11 PM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
5%
75°

75°

1 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
5%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
5%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
5%
72°

Saturday, September 28th

