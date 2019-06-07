Thursday, June 6 Overnight Forecast

It’s been a showery day across much of Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. The bulk of the heavier rain has stayed south throughout the day but is expected to shift north tonight across Southern Missouri. The heavier rains will tend to stay south of Hwy. 60 with many areas to the north remaining dry. A Flash Flood Watch is in place across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas through Friday morning. The rain will be locally heavy there with localized areas of flooding possible.

Showery weather will stick around through Friday with a few thunderstorms also possible. The area of showery weather will begin shifting east by Friday evening. Temperatures on Friday will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain totals will range from well under an inch north of I-44 to up to several inches south of the state line, at least in spots.

Drier air will filter in behind the departing storm Friday night with temperatures slipping into the low to mid-60s.

Rain chances will continue to fall off Saturday with the drier air in place over much of the Ozarks. Areas east of Hwy. 65 will tend to be cloudier with at least widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon. West of Hwy. 65, any rain should be isolated. Skies will be sunnier too with highs in the low 80s.

Drier air will cover all of the Ozarks Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy with only isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorms activity. Temperatures will be a touch warmer with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s.

The pop in temperatures will be brief with a cold front sweeping through by Monday morning. This will usher in a couple of mild and dry days for early next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s Tuesday morning.

A fast-moving storm will move through early Wednesday. We’ll have a shot at isolated showers, but most areas will stay dry. The big impact from the storm will be to keep us locked in a mild and quiet weather pattern that will continue through Thursday.

A stormier pattern may begin to take shape by Friday, continuing through the following weekend.