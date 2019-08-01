Thursday, August 1 Morning Forecast

1  of  2
Flash Flood Watch in effect west of HWY 65 through 7 AM Saturday - Rounds of heavy rain likely

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 7 AM Saturday for counties west of HWY 65. A stalled front will set up rounds of heavy rain likely through Saturday. In the Watch area, 3-5″ rain is likely with isolated totals up to 6-7″ possible. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN — Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, rivers, creeks, and streams are most susceptible to this flooding.

We’re setting up our stalled front to the west this morning with heavy rain already occurring in extreme eastern Kansas. There, the atmosphere is so soaked and rain is tracking over the same areas, that 3″+ has already fallen. Rainfall rates are as high as 2″ per hour.

This heavy rain will sneak into our western Missouri counties this morning, prompting the Flash Flood Watch. The heavy rain will break up by noon with scattered showers/ storms likely this afternoon. Expect this rain to be more spotty, but locally heavy rain is possible. Mostly cloudy skies will keep highs in the lower 80’s.

We’ll have a lull of drier conditions until midnight tonight and then the cycle repeats itself. A storm complex rides the front to the west after midnight tonight, setting the stage for heavy rain by tomorrow morning. Lows drop into the upper 60’s.

Expect a similar start tomorrow with heavy rain in our western counties, then breaking up into scattered showers/ storms in the afternoon. Again, thanks to clouds, highs will be much below average in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

We repeat one more time going into Saturday morning — another round of heavy rain likely to the west before becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Highs again will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

When all is said and done, rain totals for our western counties will approach 3-5″ with isolated totals up to 6-7″ possible under stronger storms. As you go east, rain totals will really drop off (remember the afternoon rain chances become more scattered). Springfield could see 1-3″ rain while areas east will see 1″ or less.

High pressure squeezes in on Sunday, drying us out with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80’s — definitely the better half of the weekend!

Expect mostly sunny skies through Monday and Tuesday with highs warmer and closer to average in the upper 80’s. Our next cold front arrives on Wednesday.

