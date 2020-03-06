Three updates on how the coronavirus is impacting the United States

UNITED STATES – We have continued to hear reports of how coronavirus is affecting the country here are three updates you need to know now.

1. Health officials have confirmed Colorado’s first case of COVID-19.

The man who has the virus was visiting from out of state.

2. A cruise ship is being held off the coast of California.

Officials say passengers need to be tested for the virus.

A passenger on an earlier voyage died and at least one other became infected.

3. Infections have doubled to more than 20 cases in New York

Federal officials say the overall risk is still low and that the virus has a slightly higher death rate than the flu.