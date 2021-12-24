Three Springfield men plead guilty for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Springfield men accused of involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the building.

Zachary Martin, 45, and brothers, Michael Quick, 44, and Stephen Quick, 49, all pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday, their attorney said in a statement. Sentencing is set for March.

The misdemeanor counts to which they pleaded guilty are among several filed against them, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds. Attorney Joseph Passanise said in a statement that the three other charges are expected to be dropped in exchange for the guilty pleas.

According to trial coverage in the Springfield News-Leader, court documents show the FBI became aware of Martin’s involvement in the riot after multiple people submitted tips indicating that on Jan. 6 Martin had live-streamed himself inside the Capitol building.

Although Martin had deleted his Facebook account before the FBI could see it, investigators were able to review screenshots from the live stream to confirm that it was Martin in the video, and he was inside the Capitol building.

The Quick brothers both voluntarily gave their statements to investigators in late January, according to documents.

To read the full story, visit the Springfield News-Leader.