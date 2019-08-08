Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Three Sears stores to close in Missouri

News

by: ALISA NELSON

Posted: / Updated:
Sears-jpg_20161208161004-159532

Sears is pulling the plug on three of its Missouri stores. The company plans to close its locations in southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau, eastern Missouri’s St. Peters and western Missouri’s Independence.

The company is closing more than two dozen Sears and Kmart stores, as it continues to struggle after emerging from bankruptcy.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin around August 15. The stores are anticipated to call it quits in later October.

Sears says eligible workers will be offered severance pay.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now