Three people arrested for robbery, vehicle pursuit and attempting to assault a police officer

Three people were arrested Saturday after they allegedly robbed a Boone County man of his truck then led officers in a pursuit and the driver attempted to hit a police officer with the vehicle. (Boone County Sheriff’s Department)

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Boone County man was allegedly robbed out of his truck by three people on Saturday, Dec. 28 at about 5 p.m.

According to KRCG, the victim told law enforcement that he gave his keys and cell phone to one of the attackers because he threatened to use a handgun on him.

In a news release, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department said the victim reported, “three people approached him and demanded the keys to his vehicle as they began to assault him.”

Law enforcement located the stolen vehicle in an attempted traffic stop that led to a pursuit in Callaway County.

The pursuit then went into Fulton, where the Fulton Police Department requested to assist Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

While Callaway County Sheriff’s Department deployed spike strips, the driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to hit a Fulton Officer, who was laying spike strips near his patrol car.

The suspects were identified when the stolen vehicle came to a stop in the 4800 block of State Road F near Fulton.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31-year-old William Templeton Jr, 26-year-old John Garett, both of Fulton and 20-year-old Tracey Martin of Columbia.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department recommended Martin and Templeton with first-degree robbery charges. At the same time, the Fulton Police Department arrested Garrett for first degree-attempted assault on a law enforcement officer.

Fulton Police department released Garret to Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

Where he was accused of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, felony resisting arrest, hindering prosecution to felony and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

All three suspects were taken into custody in a joint effort from all units, including Missouri State Highway Patrol.