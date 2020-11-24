Three new COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County

News

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of three Greene County residents due to COVID-19 on November 24, 2020.

The deaths were:

  • A man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A woman in her 70s

According to the Greene County Health Department press release, all individuals had underlying health conditions. One of the cases was associated with long-term care.

The Health Department states, “Nobody is immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes. We share a collective responsibility to fight this disease that will require patience, diligence, and sacrifice.”

This marks 37 COVID-19 related deaths for Greene County in November. The county total sits at 191 deaths since March.

