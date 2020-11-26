Three Missouri officers charged in assault of handcuffed man

News

by: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — Two eastern Missouri police officers have been charged in a jailhouse attack on a handcuffed man and a third with helping them cover it up.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that James Daly is charged with felony assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault, Bethany Zarcone is charged with a misdemeanor assault, and Allayna Campbell is charged with tampering with physical evidence. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the assaults happened Sept. 30 at the jail inside the De Soto Police Department.

