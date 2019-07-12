Three men arrested – Law enforcement finds evidence of illegal gambling at The Club House

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Three Springfield men are in custody while Missouri State Highway Patrol, Springfield PD, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigate allegations of illegal gambling at a Springfield business known as The Club House.

On Thursday, July 11th, Highway Patrol says the three law enforcement agencies raided the Springfield business, which sits near the intersection of Battlefield and Kansas Expressway.

Highway Patrol says investigators also raided “the business owner’s residence in Southwest Springfield,” as well as two banks.

During the raids, Highway Patrol says authorities recovered “gambling devices, records, and proceeds from illegal gaming operations.”

The search warrants making the raids possible came from an ongoing investigation led by Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and Springfield Police Department.

This is a developing story.