Lance Stephens

Matthew Crawford

Christopher Blevins

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, three inmates escaped from the Barry County Jail.

Police are searching for Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins. Authorities said the men should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to online court records Stephen was in jail for drug-related charges, Crawford was charged with stealing and Allen faced various charges including resisting arrest and driving while revoked.

If you see any of the men you should contact your local law enforcement immediately. People should not try to approach these individuals.