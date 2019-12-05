Three homes are damaged after a fire in northwest Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fire crews were called out to a house fire on West Atlantic Street where they found two more homes burning when they arrived.

The department says no injuries were reported and no pets or other animals were harmed, but there were no working smoke alarms in all three homes.

One home is a total loss, the two others nearby suffered moderate damage.

Battalion Chief Eric Latimer says battling a fire with nearby buildings poses an added challenge.

“When there is heavy fire involvement, just the heat will transfer over to another house,” Latimer said. “Homes that are built real close, or placed real close, that’s a big concern of ours. One of our priorities is rescue and protecting the exposure of the neighboring homes.”

The fire department says the fire is under investigation, but they believe it was an accident, and started near a dryer.

Red Cross is working to help those families.