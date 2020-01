SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Last night Rescue One received a plea for help of three dogs almost caught on fire twice at Villa Park apartments on Cherry Street around 7: 30 p.m.

Courtesy: Rescue One Facebook

According to the Rescue One Facebook page, neighbors say the dogs were placed out in the cold in a crate a couple of days ago.

Courtesy: Rescue One Facebook

The Emergency Rescue Team saved the three young dogs and a pet rat. They are now safe in the emergency kennels.

Courtesy: Rescue One Facebook

Rescue One is currently searching for foster homes or rescue with a room.