Three dead in Oklahoma Wal-Mart shooting

UPDATE 11:54 a.m.

A Wal-Mart statement sent has been released. In the statement, the store confirms this was not an active shooter situation.

As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement and assisting however possible. This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation.” Tara Aston

Senior Manager | Corporate Communications

11:20 a.m.

CBS affiliate KWTV in Oklahoma City reports the three dead are two men and a woman. KWTV attributes the information to Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford.

According to KWTV, Ford said two people were shot inside a vehicle and one was shot outside of a vehicle. A handgun was used in the shooting, Ford told the station.

Ford said police are looking for witnesses.

This is a developing story.

11:00 a.m.

Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools were put on lockdown due to the incident. Both Duncan Public Schools and Red River Tech are no longer on lockdown.

UPDATE: POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS GIVEN US THE ALL CLEAR. SCHOOLS ARE NO LONGER ON LOCKDOWN. Duncan Public Schools is… Posted by Duncan Public Schools on Monday, November 18, 2019

Red River Technology Center has received the all clear and is no longer in lockdown. Posted by Red River Technology Center – Duncan, Oklahoma on Monday, November 18, 2019

The Duncan Police Department says officers are gathering information and will release information when it is available.

ORIGINAL STORY

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– KOLR10 partner station KFOR in Oklahoma reports a shooting at a Wal-mart in Duncan, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is confirming three people are dead so far.

OHP is calling in air support and a tactical support team. KFOR reports this may be an ongoing situation.

This is a developing story.