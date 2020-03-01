Three children witness man fatally shot outside Kansas City police station

CNN Newsource

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was fatally shot in front of the Kansas City Police Department on Friday (2/29/20) while three children under the age of six sat in the backseat.

According to police, at that time, the man ran from the S-U-V collapsing oustide of the police station.

Officers comforted the three traumatized children.

“It’s not easy, it’s hard. You know we’re out here trying to do everything we can to protect the community and be out here for everyone, and to have these type of situations happen in our own backyard, our own parking lot, it’s hard.” Cpt. Kansas City Police, Tim Hernandez said.

According to Branden Mims, who works with teenagers and young kids who are victims of crime, teaching children sights like this should not be normal.

“Children should never have to experience such horrific and traumatic events,” Mims said.

Police have a person of interest in custody and are not looking for other suspects at this time.