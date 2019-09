GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Three candidates have been chosen for the new circuit judge position in Greene County.

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission conducted one day of public hearings, interviewed nine applicants, and selected a panel of three nominees for the new position.

The nominees are associate circuit-judge Becky Borthwick, supervisory assistant US attorney Randall Eggert and a partner at Husch Blackwell Ginger Gooch.

Governor Mike Parson has 60 days to appoint one of the nominees.