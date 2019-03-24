Three Arrested in Baxter County with 26 Pounds of Marijuana

BAXTER Co., Ark. — Three people were arrested on drugs and weapon charges in Baxter County, Arkansas, yesterday.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Department says after it executed a search warrant, 48-year-old Dale Lau, 31-year-old Brittany Ealey and 33-year-old Jonathan Courtney were each charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and simultaneously possessing a firearm. 

The Sheriff’s Department says in a PC statement officers were tipped off about a large shipment of marijuana from the Kansas Highway Patrol. 

Deputies monitored the delivery and then executed a search warrant at the home.

Inside they found the three suspects, 26 pounds of marijuana, seven firearms and over $15,000 in cash.

