Three-alarm fire breaks out at Rogers construction site

by: Tavares Jones

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) – Crews with the Rogers Fire Department were called to the scene of a three-alarm structure fire early Saturday morning.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, companies continued to extinguish the remaining fire at the property under construction located on South Pinnacle Hills Parkway.

Neighboring departments were also called to provide coverage to the rest of the city of Rogers as crews worked the call. At last check, there’s no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Some pre-arrival pics show the extent of the fire when RFD arrived. The three-alarm fire was contained to three units of…

Posted by Rogers Fire Department on Saturday, November 30, 2019

This is a developing story.

