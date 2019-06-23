Power restored to most AMEC customers affected by Sunday power outages

SPRINGFIELD – At one point Sunday afternoon, over 4,900 AMEC customers were without power, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives outage map showed.

As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, power has been restored to most customers who were affected by power outages across the OzarksFirst viewing area.

Here is a list of the number of customers still affected by power outages:

-Barry: 133

-Howell: 17

-Oregon: 17

-Phelps: 14



Note: counties with 10 outages or less were not included.

The City Utilities outage map also shows 21 customers are without power in Springfield.

Liberty Utilities, Empire District reports there are 346 customers affected by power outages. The Republic area currently has 85 customers without power. Northeast Neosho has 111 customers currently without power.

This story will be updated over the course of the afternoon.