Thousands to potentially be without power in Laclede County for up to 48 hours

LEBANON, Mo- The Laclede County Cooperative posted on Facebook that nearly 6,000 members need to be ready to be without power for at least two days.

According to the post, the cooperative’s power infrastructure in and around Lebanon experienced extensive damage.

Damage includes:

Multiple broken poles

Sho-Me Power’s transmission lines

Numerous trees down on powerlines

“Based upon the damage we have identified and reports that need to be confirmed, members should be prepared for a 24-48-hour outage,” the post says.