Thousands participate in 2019 Turkey Trot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 25th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot drew thousands of participants to downtown Springfield this morning.

Despite the non-ideal weather, 7,465 people showed up and ran or walked in Springfield’s Thanksgiving 5K tradition. This number was down just slightly from the 7,598 participants last year.

The annual event is Springfield’s largest timed 5K race and the largest Thanksgiving Day 5K in Missouri. Proceeds from the race benefit the Developmental Center of the Ozarks and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund. The event also serves as one of the largest one-day food drives of the year for Ozarks Food Harvest.

