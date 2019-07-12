Thousands of Americans across the country unite for National Day of Action

OZARK, Mo. – Tonight in Ozark, members of Lights for Liberty and Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri are hosting a prayer vigil for immigrants as part of a National Day of Action. Members say they are concerned with the treatment immigrants receive at the border.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole told OzarksFirst the Christian County Jail contracts with the federal government to house U.S. Marshal inmates as well as ICE inmates. The jail is reimbursed for the cost of housing these inmates. Faith Voices and Lights for Liberty says that is why they are protesting at the Christian County Jail today, July 12.

Susan Schmalzbauer, an organizer for Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri, explains why she is a part of tonight’s vigil.

ICE has raids scheduled for 10 different cities this weekend. None in Southwest Missouri.

